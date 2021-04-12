Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. 34,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,622. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $440.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $75,148 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

