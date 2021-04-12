Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.30. 1,580,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.