Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.55

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 790121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,794,974.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

