Mizuho Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,978. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $137.07 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average of $313.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

