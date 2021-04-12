Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.69

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 2131806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 881,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,450,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

