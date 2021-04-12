Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VSPR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 28,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,375. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

