-$0.06 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.17. 19,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

