People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $485.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.70 million to $497.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $519.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 3,800,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

