The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.51. 145,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,801. The company has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

