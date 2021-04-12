The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.53. 9,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

