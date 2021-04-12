Ignition 1-Day Volume Tops $177.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $363,469.14 and approximately $177.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.16 or 1.00212343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00133390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006541 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,417,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,573 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

