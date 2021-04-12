NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.90. 328,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

