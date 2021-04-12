Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Entergy has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

ETR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.97. 744,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

