Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,652. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.04.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.