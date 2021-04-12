Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 1,692 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.81. 143,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,326,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

