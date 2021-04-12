Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Tops $61.71 on Exchanges

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for $61.71 or 0.00102456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $35,855.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,334 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

