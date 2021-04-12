-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. 15,829,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,833,698. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

