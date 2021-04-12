Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Rollins posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

