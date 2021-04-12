Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.60. 483,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,725,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

