APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 12.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $701.87. 854,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,855. The company has a market capitalization of $673.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,383.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.