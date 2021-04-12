Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,966.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. 9,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $869.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

