Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 491.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 43,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

