$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

STX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. 99,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $80.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

