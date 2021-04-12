Edward Russell Smethwick Sells 5,826 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 807,235 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 528,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

