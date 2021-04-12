JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.12. The company had a trading volume of 460,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $473.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

