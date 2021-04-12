Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Atheios has a market cap of $71,249.92 and $66.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,257.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.94 or 0.03572886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00404055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.73 or 0.01123051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.41 or 0.00531732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00431388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00363780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00032121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,824,039 coins and its circulating supply is 39,430,399 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

