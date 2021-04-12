Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Lantheus posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 12,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.41 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lantheus by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

