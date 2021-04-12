Mercury Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $6,920.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

