PWR Coin Trading 48.9% Lower This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $207,971.80 and $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,209.23 or 0.99919389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00460774 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00319724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.75 or 0.00774596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00122785 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

