Toko Token (TKO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.46 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00003972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toko Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $259.68 million and approximately $70.46 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Toko Token

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

