ICE ROCK MINING Market Capitalization Achieves $466,518.02 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $466,518.02 and $46,387.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00067497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00277265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.86 or 0.00721668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,545.19 or 1.00476919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.10 or 0.00974318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

