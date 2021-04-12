Barclays’ (BCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $21,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

