E&G Advisors LP Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG traded down $30.66 on Monday, reaching $2,255.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

