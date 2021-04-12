Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.06. 67,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

