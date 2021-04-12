Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.