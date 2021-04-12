Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,591. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

