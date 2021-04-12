Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

