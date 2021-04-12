Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $32,825.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,101.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.38 or 0.01123719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.00431556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00065431 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.