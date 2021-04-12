Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Desjardins

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

QUISF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

QUISF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

