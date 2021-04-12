Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Desjardins

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

QUISF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

QUISF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.