ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 255,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

