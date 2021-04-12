Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

