Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
DDAIF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $89.50. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 526.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $91.35.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
