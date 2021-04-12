Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DDAIF stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $89.50. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 526.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

