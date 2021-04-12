Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 581,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,675. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

