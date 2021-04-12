Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 522,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $473.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

