Legacy Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

