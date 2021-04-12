Addison Capital Co Takes $236,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $33.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $609.25. 757,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day moving average of $536.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.