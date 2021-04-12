stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00278599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00716362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.99 or 0.99799365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.72 or 0.00965886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00018866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

