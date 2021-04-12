Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $348,964.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00278336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.36 or 0.00714144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,245.61 or 1.00206215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.71 or 0.00967550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

