Analysts Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €23.62

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.78 ($27.98).

GYC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

FRA:GYC traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €22.18 ($26.09). The company had a trading volume of 368,823 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.67.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

