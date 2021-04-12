PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PQ Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PQ Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PQ Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 4,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

