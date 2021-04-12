HMS Capital Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

ACN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.86. 28,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,198. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $287.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

